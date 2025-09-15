K-Pop Group JUSTB Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of their latest single "Too Late", K-pop group JUSTB are currently preparing for the release of their 5th mini album "Snow Angel" and have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help get the album production underway. This album will mark a special collaboration between the members of JUSTB, and their fans known as ONLYB.

From September 16, 2025 - October 1, 2025, fans can donate via one of the tiers on the Kooky app and website. Those who donate will receive benefits ranging from copies of the album, photocards, t-shirts, signed polaroids, video calls with the members of JUSTB, access to in-person events in South Korea, and much more.

In a statement, the members of JUSTB shared, "Our dream is to make music for a long time. Thanks to your constant support and interest, we have been able to keep moving forward. We sincerely thank you and ask for your continued support in the future."

Learn more about the crowdfunding campaign or purchase a tier here.

About JUSTB

JUSTB is a six-member k-pop boy group composed of LIM JIMIN, GEONU, Bain, SIWOO, DY, and SANGWOO. Since their official debut on June 30, 2021, they have steadily grown, captivating fans worldwide as unlimited performers.

JUSTB members actively participate in songwriting and production, showcasing a unique musical identity that distinguishes the group. With this album, they are preparing to deliver a trendy yet unique style that will leave a strong impact on fans worldwide. Their music goes beyond mere melodies, expressing heartfelt emotions, and sometimes creating thrilling moments through powerful and distinctive songs. On stage, JUSTB also expands their identity, ready to deliver a strong impact only they can provide.