Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre
Best Musical (non-professional)
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University
Best Musical (professional)
A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Play (non-professional)
KING LEAR - Bob Jones University
Best Play (professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre
Best Touring Show
HAMILTON - Peace Center
Theater of the Year
Bob Jones University
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.
