Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Michael Cunningham - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Greyson Taylor - CABARET - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Craig Smith - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Kacie Burns - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Caitlin Mesiano - TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Latreshia Lilly - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenville Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Bob Jones University

Best Musical (professional)

A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Play (non-professional)

KING LEAR - Bob Jones University

Best Play (professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)

Blake Spellacy - A CHORUS LINE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Bryce Hall - BRIGHT STAR - SOUTHEASTERN SUMMER THEATRE INSTITUTE

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)

Russell Garrett - AMADEUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jillian Jarrett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Samantha Norton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seahawk Cultural Center (Hilton Head Christian Academy)

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)

Bella Lawrence - THE CRUCIBLE - The Warehouse Theatre

Best Touring Show

HAMILTON - Peace Center

Theater of the Year

Bob Jones University

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





