WICKED, SIX, COME FROM AWAY & More Announced for 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Series

The Peace Center announced today the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Season. Bookended by the return of two blockbuster musicals -- Dear Evan Hansen and Wicked -- the upcoming season features an astounding collection of phenomenal titles.

The highly anticipated lineup includes the 2017 Tony AwardÂ®-winners for Best Musical (Dear Evan Hansen) and Best Direction of a Musical (Come From Away), the 2021 GrammyÂ® Award winner for Best Musical Theater (Jagged Little Pill), the most successful American Play in Broadway history (To Kill a Mockingbird) and the newest 2022 NY Times Critic's Pick (Six).

With a combined 12 weeks of Broadway's best, this season promises to be one of a kind.

"You won't find a more stellar lineup of touring Broadway than the 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Season," says Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel. "We are excited to announce ten incredible shows, including award winners, beloved classics, fan favorites and fresh titles. This season promises to delight the Peace Center's dedicated 9000+ subscribers, and because there is something for everyone, our single ticket buyers will be thrilled, too."

Details of the smashing 2022-2023 Peace Broadway Season follow!

Dear Evan Hansen

October 11-16, 2022

Back for an encore performance from 2019, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Winner of six Tony AwardÂ®, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Fiddler On the Roof

November 15-20, 2022

A beloved theatrical classic, this acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe. The winner of nine Tony AwardsÂ® when it first appeared on Broadway in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter.

Directed by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, this classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

Come From Away

Jan. 24-29, 2023

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony and Olivier award-winning "must-see musical" (NPR) Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

A "Best Musical" winner across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony AwardÂ® for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), four Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC), and many more!

Beetlejuice

Feb. 28-Mar. 5, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Greenville.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. Under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

CATS

April 4-9, 2023

One of the world's best known and best loved musicals, CATS is back on tour in the U.S. with all new life!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music and stunning choreography. Winner of 7 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird

April 18-23, 2023

All rise for Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. With direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird. Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

Jagged Little Pill

May 23-28, 2023

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a TonyÂ®-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

1776

June 13-18, 2023

Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?

From American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company, 1776 tells the story of this pivotal moment in American history. In a new production of this Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical, Jeffrey L. Page and Tony AwardÂ® winner Diane Paulus reexamine the

this pivotal moment in American history in a new production of this Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical.

After a pandemic-related delay, the musical is set to open on Broadway in the fall of 2022.

Six

July 18-23, 2022

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived ... Six is the global sensation everyone is losing their heads over! From Tudor Queens to Pop Princess, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

Wicked

Aug. 2-20, 2023

Special three-week engagement

Wicked, returns to the Peace Center for a special three-week engagement! Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including a Grammy AwardÂ® and three Tony AwardsÂ®.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

TICKET PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Ten and eight-show season ticket packages range from $327 - $1,002 and are now available to both renewing and new subscribers. New season ticket orders will be processed in the order received.

Packages may be purchased online at peacecenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 864.467.3000. Box Office hours are 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and 90 minutes before each performance. A per order handling fee applies.

Group tickets will be available for purchase mid-summer. Individual show tickets will go on sale at later dates.

The Peace Center Box Office, its phone center, the Peace Center app and peacecenter.org are the only official retail outlets for tickets. Patrons who purchase tickets from a broker or a third party should be aware that the tickets may not be valid.

For more information about the Peace Center and upcoming events, please visit peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.