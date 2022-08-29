Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Play Bon Secours Wellness Arena in December

The performances will be held on December 9th.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More." The unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition returns to Greenville on December 9th with two performances at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:00PM & 7:30PM ET. The tour will conclude after 101 shows on Fri., Dec. 30.

Presales for TSO fan club members will be held on Thurs., Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. local time and Fri., Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The public on sale is set to begin on Fri., Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Beginning with the public on sale, special $29* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

About Bon Secours Wellness Arena:

Located in Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena is a 15,000-seat sports and entertainment arena that hosts live events including family shows, sporting events, concerts, minor league hockey, seminars and conventions. Club seats, party suites and luxury suites with premium services concierge are available in the arena. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is managed by the Greenville Arena District and operates under a clear bag policy





