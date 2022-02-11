North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Kris Manning As New Executive Director

The North Charleston POPS! announced today the appointment of incoming Executive Director - a Charleston-region musician, artist and businesswoman - Kris Manning after Tacy Edwards decides to step back from her leadership role. Edwards and Manning will collaborate over the next month to transition the North Charleston POPS! under Manning's go-forward leadership.

As a founding team member of the North Charleston POPS!, fondly known as "the POPS!," Tacy, along with her husband Darrell Edwards (and the Board), worked tirelessly for a decade to build the POPS! into a highly professional orchestra committed to engaging entertainment, with unique culture of a friendly, fun and welcoming casual experiences. Important to them was giving back to the community by also establishing the POPS!KidZ program which provides music opportunity to children in Title One Schools.

"The City of North Charleston celebrates Tacy's many accomplishments with the POPS! and thanks her for the commitment to our community values and the youth of North Charleston over the past 10 years," says North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "She has grown the POPS! orchestra into a premier regional performing arts organization. Alongside this, the POPS!KidZ program has blossomed to be a respected and valued program that continues to serve our city's youth and inspire young musicians."

"The POPS! plays a powerful 24/7 cultural role in the heart of the Lowcountry," says Tacy Edwards, "and I felt it was time to bring on new energy, creative vision and excitement to this city's cultural gem. After a 3-year search for a person with the multiple attributes needed to run an orchestra, Maestro Nick Palmer and I identified the perfect person to lead the POPS! into the future. I am excited to work with Kris Manning and the Board this next year as the POPS! celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the proud City of North Charleston, the 3rd largest city in SC."

Manning adds, "I am thrilled and honored to assume the role of Executive Director of the North Charleston POPS!. The orchestra's focus is to serve the region and the City of North Charleston's community by bringing the magic of orchestral music to all, through high artistic standards and enthusiasm.

Working in partnership with Maestro Nick Palmer, the talented musicians, the City of North Charleston, the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, our sponsors, Board members, staff and volunteers, together, we will continue to demonstrate the long-term dedication and passion to enriching the arts culture in South Carolina.

The North Charleston POPS! is a premier arts organization that excels in bringing orchestral music to audiences through engaging programming, lectures, casual gatherings and educational settings. I'm looking forward to continued growth and creating fun and entertaining musical moments that light up our community and fill our hearts."

Nick Palmer commented, "Tacy is an amazing and dynamic individual who has worked tirelessly over the past decade to establish the POPS! as a true cultural gem in North Charleston. All of us associated with the POPS! are indebted to her for fostering and nurturing an organization dedicated to artistic excellence and a culture of friendly camaraderie, while giving so much back to our beloved community of North Charleston. I look forward to working with Kris in continuing to move the POPS! forward."

Board President Kate Kiel stated, "We accept Tacy Edwards decision to step back in her role with the POPS! and whole heartedly support and welcome Kris Manning in her new position as Executive Director. Tacy will continue as Principal Flute and will offer key support to the orchestra and POPS!KidZ as we grow musically in the community."