Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nominations Open For 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2022!

South Carolina News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Nominations are now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Nominations Open For 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards



Related Stories

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX, THE MUSIC MAN, POTUS, FOR COLORED GIRLS & More!Winners Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX, THE MUSIC MAN, POTUS, FOR COLORED GIRLS & More!
June 7, 2022

Winners have been announced for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.
Final Chance To Vote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Ensemble & Best Musical, THE MUSIC MAN Leads Best Revival & More!Final Chance To Vote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Ensemble & Best Musical, THE MUSIC MAN Leads Best Revival & More!
May 31, 2022

This is the final chance to vote for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.
Vote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Lead Latest StandingsVote For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Lead Latest Standings
May 23, 2022

Voting is open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards through June 3rd! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.
First Standings Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Musical, WICKED Leads Best Long Running Show & More!First Standings Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Musical, WICKED Leads Best Long Running Show & More!
May 16, 2022

Voting is open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards through June 3rd! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.
Voting Opens For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice AwardsVoting Opens For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards
May 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.