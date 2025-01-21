Jim Gaffigan Adds Second Show at the North Charleston PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jim Gaffigan's 2025 Everything Is Wonderful Tour will add a second show at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The show is Sunday, May 4. Tickets for the second show will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 AM.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. His 11th special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu November 22nd as the streamer’s first ever original stand up special for their new comedy vertical. He can also currently be seen on Saturday Night Live playing Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz during the show’s 50th anniversary season.

Gaffigan is a top ten comedian according to Forbes’ most recent comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, last year on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. Dark Pale was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it, ‘his best yet.”

Last fall, Gaffigan co-headlined with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multi-city arena tour and in May of 2024, sold out two shows at The Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is Joke Festival. Gaffigan and Seinfeld recently announced their second tour together, with tickets currently available at JimGaffigan.com.

In 2021 Gaffigan released his 9th special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Gaffigan can currently be seen opposite co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix’s Unfrosted, which debuted as the #1 movie in the world on Netflix this May. He can also currently be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed and certified fresh Sci-Fi drama, Linoleum, which was named one of Vulture.com’s best movies of 2023 and is currently streaming on Hulu after a theatrical release.

Gaffigan starred as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. Also premiering recently, Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max’s Full Circle, a limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon which follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day NY.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan’s biggest year in film to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light – with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.” Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated animated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.

Gaffigan had two films recently in which he debuted as the lead. The comedic film Being Frank, and American Dreamer, a dark thriller which features him as a ride share app worker who moonlights as a private driver for a drug dealer. Gaffigan can also currently be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in IFC Films Tesla, as well as opposite Josh Hartnett in Saban Films’ Most Wanted.

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob’s Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Concords to dramatic roles in Law & Order.

Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning for which he has won 3 Emmys. In 2018 Jim served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. In 2015, Gaffigan had the great honor of performing for Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

