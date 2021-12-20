Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Greenville Theatre's THE PRODUCERS Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 43%

Jamal Edwards - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 18%

Jack Lafferty - NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 10%

Thelma Cope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 9%

Grayson Anthony - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 5%

Kimberlee Ferreira - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

Kimberlee Ferreira - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 3%

Loren Clark - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 3%

Joy Alexander - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 2%

Candice Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Michael McCrary - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 35%

Melanie Green - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 28%

Sarah Greene - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 7%

Kelsey Crews - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 6%

Thomas Brooks - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 6%

Jessica Johnson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Anderson University 3%

Kathy McGill - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Sissy Beck - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 3%

Janet Kile - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 3%

Samantha Jemmot - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Gray - SHBOOM LIFE,S ADREAM - Spartanburg Little Theatre 1%

Kim Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 1%

Billy Bishop - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Casey Colgan - MAMMA MIA! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 53%

Michelle McElroy Cox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 16%

Max Quinlan - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 9%

Derick A. Pindroh - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 9%

Tim St. Clair II - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

Dalton Cole - MAMMA MIA! - Market Theatre, Anderson 3%

David Swicegood - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 2%

Joe Barros - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Jacob Brent - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 1%

David Sollish - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Anderson University 1%

Jamie Harrington - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 0%

Mark York - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

David Sollish - XANADU - Anderson University 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal 38%

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 27%

Myra Greene - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill town ayers 10%

Brad DePlanche - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Derick A. Pindroh - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 3%

Maurice Reed - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Foothills Playhouse 3%

Suzanne McCalla - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 2%

Will Ragland - RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 2%

Drew Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Abigail McNeely - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 1%

Christopher Rose - THE GUYS - Centre Stage 1%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Kasie Marie Granner and Mia Phillips? - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 72%

Christopher Rose - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 11%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Carolina Repertory Theatre 7%

Jay Briggs - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

Kerrie Seymour - HOPE' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Ahsha Daniels - WAS HERE' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

John Fagan - APPLES IN WINTER - 2021 1%

Shelley Butler - THE 1' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 41%

Keelan Hanna and Christian Perry - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 28%

James Berry - EMMA JV - Hilton Head Christian Academy 13%

Christian Perry - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 8%

Collins White - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 7%

Abigail McNeely - FEST24: HOMECOMING - Trustus Theatre 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Riley - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 39%

John Dowbiggin - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 33%

Tony Penna - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players, Pelzer 10%

Cory Granner - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 7%

Cory Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 6%

Danny Harrington - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 4%

Christian Specht - CRAZY FOR YOU! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Best Musical

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 33%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 24%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 15%

CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 9%

XANADU - Anderson University 6%

PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina 46%

Caden Becker - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 20%

Joel Dupont - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 8%

Neel Patrick Edwards - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Alyson Burrell - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mauldin Theatre 4%

Becca Payne - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 3%

Carter Allen - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 3%

Shannon Scruggs - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Town Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Mandell - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Rebekah Frampton - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Shea Grande - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Bekah Frampton - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mauldin Theatre 1%

Greyson Taylor - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 1%

Jon Kilpatrick - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Katrina Garvin - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Trustus Theatre 1%

Grace Sawicki - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 0%

Sophie Snider - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 0%

Duane McDevitt - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Griffin Lewis - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Maya Fanning - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 0

Michelle McConnell - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Sean MacLaughlin - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 23%

Kurt Rhoads - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 14%

Jared Reuben - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 8%

Derick A. Pindroh - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 7%

Melissa Sturgis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 5%

Mary Nickles - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 4%

Jack Lafferty - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Nancy Burkard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 3%

Russell Garrett - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Beth Martin - THE GUYS - Centre Stage 2%

Beth Munson - THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 2%

David Sollish - TWELFTH NIGHT - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Janice Curtis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 1%

Jamie Jones - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Adam Jones - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Beth Price - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 0%

Clint Poston - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 0%

Dave LaPage - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2021 0%

Jaimie Malphrus - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Kayla Machado - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 0%

Kelly Wallace - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 0%

Patrick Dodds - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 0%

Rod McClendon - RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 0%

Andrew Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Wesley Hudson - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 58%

Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 42%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 39%

Christopher Patrick Mullen - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Jared Reuben - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 9%

John Ahlin - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Elly Robinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 5%

Phyllis Henderson - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 5%

Anna Robards - APPLES IN WINTER - 2021 3%

Jack Gigante - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 3%

Lisa Sain Odom - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 3%

Aaron Brakefield - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Jason D Johnson - SHOOTS' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Thomas Azar - THIS IS DEREK' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Matt Reece - GERMS' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 0

Best Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 42%

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 24%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 16%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 9%

THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 2%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 2%

DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center the f Coastal Carolina 45%

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 17%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 13%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 12%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Town Theatre 4%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 4%

CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 2%

GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 2%

LADY DAY LIVE AT EMERSONS BAR - Trustus Theatre 1%

PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nichole Nelson - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 30%

Alex Roberts - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 21%

Gail Luna/Brian Riley - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Abby Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 12%

Kim Granner (posthumously) - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 6%

Will Ragland - RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 3%

Danny Harrington - THE LION KING JR. - Theatre 3%

Matthew Imhoff - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Suzanne McCalla - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 2%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 69%

Cory Granner - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 22%

Cory Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 9%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

FALL SPECTACULAR! - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 47%

VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 40%

BROADWAY: LIMITED EXPOSURE - Theatre 8%

THE MOTHERS: SWIPE LEFT - Trustus Theatre 4%

Best Streaming Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 57%

CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 27%

LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 7%

APPLES IN WINTER - Centre Stage 6%

FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Peter Simon Hilton - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 61%

Matthew Davey - BIG FISH - May River Theatre 10%

Jamie Ann Walters - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 9%

Mitchell Smith - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 6%

Jonathan Kilpatrick - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 6%

Charlie Steiner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Jackson Perry - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Evan Harris - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Mary Katherine McNamara - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 29%

Thelma Cope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 18%

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%

Hayes Wilkinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 10%

John Ahlin - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 10%

Jack Gigante - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 5%

Anthony Zayneh - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 4%

Rod McClendon - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 3%

Dave LaPage - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Brian Reeder - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Kristi Parker Byers - THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 1%

Townsend Reynolds - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Jamie Malphrus - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Leo Nedkov - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 1%

Jesse Winner - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players, Pelzer 0%

John Genova - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Kimilee Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Richard Beveridge - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 40%

Hayes Wilkinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 36%

Anthony Zayneh - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%

Leo Nedkov - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 44%

SPELLING BEE... - Warehouse 29%

HEDWIG.... - Warehouse 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 68%

THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 9%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 8%

CHOIR BOY - Proud Mary Theatre 5%

A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 5%

APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 2%