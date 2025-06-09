Centre Stage Closes Out the 2024–2025 Season with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centre Stage has announced Million Dollar Quartet as the final production of its 2024–2025 season, running from July 24 to August 10, 2025. This Tony Award-nominated musical is inspired by the legendary moment in 1956 when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for one unforgettable night at Sun Records in Memphis.

It was a chilly Tuesday evening just before Christmas when fate brought these four icons together for a one-time jam session that would become the stuff of rock ‘n' roll legend. Million Dollar Quartet brings this story to life with an electrifying blend of music, nostalgia, and storytelling—capturing the magic of a cultural flashpoint that changed music history forever.

Packed with timeless hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On,” “Hound Dog,” and more. This high-energy musical features live performances by actor-musicians portraying these music greats in a dynamic, heartfelt, and often humorous retelling of that legendary night.

Also on Display: Orlando Corona in the Centre Stage Gallery

While you're at Centre Stage, don't miss the featured exhibit in our gallery space. This summer, we're showcasing the vibrant work of local artist Orlando Corona, known for his bold colors and expressive style. His newest collection will be on display throughout the run of Million Dollar Quartet. Join us for a special Artist Reception on Thursday, July 18 6-8 PM to meet the artist, enjoy light refreshments, and explore the exhibit before the evening's performance.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet start at $30 and can be purchased online at centrestage.org or by calling the box office at 864-233-6733. Due to limited seating, advance reservations are highly recommended.

