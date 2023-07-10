CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in November

Performances are on November 28 & 29.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in November

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in the Lowcountry during its 7-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season. Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM for two unforgettable performances at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on November 28 & 29.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more.  An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39 (plus applicable fees) and will perform two shows at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on November 28 & 29 at 7:30 PM nightly. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

For more information, visit: Click Here




1
