BWW Interview: Centre Stage Managing Artistic Director Laura Nicholas on 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL

Photo credit: Escobar Photography

What a way to make a living!

Centre Stage's new production of 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL had a long gestation period. Originally scheduled to premiere in March 2020, the show was just days away from opening when the pandemic shuttered live theatre.

Now, a full two years later, the show is again just days away from opening.

"We're sitting in tech right now and I can't help but be really excited and emotional about having made it to this point," says Centre Stage Managing Artistic Director Laura Nicholas. "I'm sure the other performance venues in town are feeling the same way!"

Based on the 1980 movie starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL tells the story of three hard working women who turn the tables on their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" of a boss. We asked Laura to tell us about the show's long and winding road to the stage.

BWW: Tell us about the 2020 version - how did it all go down? How did cast/crew react?

This experience was totally heartbreaking. I remember the cast and crew had worked so hard for weeks and weeks. We pushed through our technical rehearsals and were reconvening for what would have been our last dress rehearsal before preview performances. Instead of rehearsal, though, we gathered the cast and crew in the theatre and shared what little information we had about the situation at hand: we were postponing the show to an unknown future date. Everyone was really disappointed, but also incredibly optimistic. We thought we'd be getting back together in a few weeks to rehearse again and put up the show. (Little did we know a few weeks would turn into two years!)

How does this new version compare? Were you able to retain the original cast? How much had to change? Who are the key players in this production?

It's so unusual to have the opportunity for a do-over in theatre! I'd like to think we're coming at it more informed or at least more familiar with the nuances. This show is the same, but also different. The team is almost entirely new! Only three cast members and five production team members were retained. Yet, direction, scenic design, stage management and props design is the same, so the biggest visual elements bring back lots of memories of the 2020 production. Key players that have helped to re-envision the show this time around have been three completely new artists that we've met this past year: choreographer Caroline Miller, music director Laura Ritter, and costume designer Brandon Thompson. Sound engineering, lighting design and hair/wig/makeup designs are all new as well.

Tell us a little about the musical itself, especially how it compares to the film.

This show is about three women who find themselves undervalued, underappreciated, and underestimated. In the end, they find they were capable of more than they or anyone else thought possible! It sounds dramatic, but there is also a lot of comedy and humor. It's a great uplifting show for anyone who has ever felt down on their luck or stuck in an unhealthy relationship. I think there's a lot to relate to and feel inspired by in the story. The musical has all the same women's empowerment energy as the film, but with a healthy dose of incredibly upbeat and inspiring tunes by Dolly Parton herself! Especially during women's history month, this show is a great way to celebrate how far we've come and have some fun in the process.

What are some of your favorite moments from the musical?

My favorite number from the show is "Shine Like the Sun". It actually has a lot more meaning this time around! The song is about resiliency and pushing through regardless of the circumstances. I'm not sure I can think of a better theme song for this production and our theatre over the past two years. Not to mention, the cast does such an incredible job delivering the message. It's hard not to be moved by the song. I think a lot of other people will also be able to relate!

What do you hope audiences will take away from seeing this show?

I hope audiences will walk away with a smile on their face ready to "pour themselves a cup of ambition"! This is a crowd pleaser for sure with a great message. I hope audiences will feel energized from spending the evening (or afternoon) with us! I know I can't help but feel inspired when I watch the show!

9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL runs March 10 - April 3 at Centre Stage in downtown Greenville, SC. For tickets and showtimes call the box office at 864-233-6733 or visit centrestage.org.