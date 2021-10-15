An Evening With Chevy Chase Will Follow A Screening Of CHRISTMAS VACATION This December at The North Charleston PAC

Light up your holidays with Chevy Chase live on stage plus audience Q & A following a 30th anniversary screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. After the showing of the holiday classic on the big screen, the celebration will continue with actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs. It's all happening at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 1 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10AM and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Coliseum ticket office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10AM - 4PM. VIP Tickets are available and include a photo op.

An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name. Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

Christmas with the Griswolds has never been more beloved! National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was ranked #2 on Esquire's list of "The 40 Best Christmas Movies" of all-time.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.