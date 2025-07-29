23rd Annual New Play Festival Returns to Centre Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centre Stage invites audiences to its 23rd Annual New Play Festival, where innovation, creativity, and storytelling come to life. Building on the excitement of last year’s successful event, this year’s festival promises to be even more dynamic and engaging.

Be part of the journey as we spotlight three exceptional finalist plays, handpicked for their originality and compelling narratives. Each of these works will receive a professional staged reading, providing an exclusive opportunity to experience new voices shaping the theatre landscape.

In addition, don’t miss a special presentation of a brand-new piece from our esteemed Playwright in Residence, showcasing the talent and vision of one of today’s leading theatrical voices.

And here’s the most exciting part: One of the three finalist plays will be selected as the winner and receive a production at Centre Stage during the following season. Be among the first to witness this extraordinary work before it takes its next big leap onto our stage!

Celebrate the artistry of emerging playwrights and the vibrant future of theatre. With thrilling performances and a warm, intimate atmosphere, Centre Stage’s New Play Festival is an event not to be missed.

This event is free to the public. No tickets required.