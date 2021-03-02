The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The Round Barn Theatre at the newly re-named Barns at Nappanee will present Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame to launch our 2021 season.

Under the direction of Operations Manager, Alex E. Price, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Performances begin on Thursday, March 25 at 2pm, and continue through April 18. The performance schedule includes 7:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm performances on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, located at 1600 W Market St, Nappanee, IN 46550. Ticket prices range from $15.00-$33.95, with $59.95 dinner packages available for dining at The Barns FarmTable, including the famous Thresher's Dinner.

Leading the cast is Nappanee Native, and DisneyLand Alum, Caleb Shaw, in the role of Quasimodo. The cast also includes RBT alumni Will Cloud as Frollo, Cameron Ponce as Clopin, and newcomer Jaymi Horn as Esmeredla. You won't want to miss this exciting new production that the whole family can enjoy