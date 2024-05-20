The Carmel Symphony Orchestra Reveals Lineup of Shows This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carmel Symphony Orchestra has shared the events that will make up their summer season! First, you can join the CSO for the Coxhall Gardens Summer Concert Series. This series, three shows in all, provides fans an opportunity to create memories with their family, friends and associates in a beautiful outdoor setting while listening to enchanting melodies played by talented musicians.

The series is followed by an explosive performance on July 4, as well as two of the greatest modern vocalists appearing with the CSO at Carmel Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts.

The first in the Summer Concert Series is Friday, June 21. The Summer Solstice Concert will revive memories of your best summers ever on the longest day of 2024. Conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Joel Smirnoff, hear summer favorites performed at the Centerpiece Amphitheater in Coxhall Gardens in Carmel, IN.

Joined by internationally renowned soprano Asako Tamura and Indiana's very own Cooper Olsen, a former CSO concerto competition winner, the Symphony will perform music by Vivaldi, Barber, Puccini, Gershwin, Mancini, and others.

To get your best seats, purchase tickets online today at https://lnkd.in/gQSi-iqb.

There are several levels of seating available. VIP includes reserved seating, preferred parking, a private party in the Coxhall Mansion and two drink tickets. Terrace Seating will have a reserved chair for you on one of the terraces of the amphitheater. General Admission will give you the opportunity to enjoy the music from one of the beautiful rolling mounds.

Bring your picnic or purchase from food trucks. Buy your drinks from our sponsor partners Bier Brewery and Sugar Creek Winery. Family-friendly entertainment starts at 5:30 pm. The full Carmel Symphony Orchestra will perform starting at 8:30 pm. Visit the website to learn more about the event as it comes closer.

Wednesday, July 3, mark your calendars for the 4th of July Celebration, followed by the Motown & Disco Concert on Friday, August 23. Bring your friends and family for a memorable experience under the stars. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of live music!

The CSO is far from finished following the Summer Concert Series. The fireworks won't be the only thing booming on Independence Day. On July 4, the CSO will be performing as part of CarmelFest at the Carmel Civic Square.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will be joining forces with Carmel JazzFest on August 9 as the lovely Antonia Bennett performs with the CSO at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Daughter of legendary crooner Tony Bennett, Antonia Bennett has been invited to be the headliner for the 2nd Annual Carmel Jazz Festival.

Growing up surrounded by music greats, including her father, Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra, Antonia's musical journey began early. After completing her studies at Berklee College of Music, she shared the stage with her father at renowned venues worldwide, including Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Newport Jazz Festival, and London's Royal Albert Hall. You won't want to miss her amazing Jazz vocals as she performs with the CSO. Learn more at https://www.carmeljazzfest.org/.

Then, on September 29, the CSO welcomes Mandy Gonzalez and her show, “Everything I Know,” at The Palladium. Mandy is an accomplished film, TV, stage actor and author, and she possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Gonzalez has starred on Broadway in the musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She also starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre every night as she belted out the signature song, “Defying Gravity.”

Tickets for both events go on sale in June. Subscribe to the Carmel Symphony Orchestra enewsletter for early access to ticket sales at https://carmelsymphony.org/subscribe.

You can contact the CSO by calling 317-844-9717. Follow them on their website: https://carmelsymphony.org/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carmelsymphony/

