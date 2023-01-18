Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Jan. 18, 2023  
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous

"The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

Please Note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month
The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage February 3–5, 2023.
Michael Schelle Wins Crossroads Of America: Composer Competition Photo
Michael Schelle Wins Crossroads Of America: Composer Competition
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Michael Schelle won the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's first Crossroads of America: Composers Competition!
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Present TANGO CALIENTE in February Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Present TANGO CALIENTE in February
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will  welcome a sizzling tango troupe at Tango Caliente! on February 11 at the Morris Performing Arts Center.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now At Buddy Holly Hall Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now At Buddy Holly Hall
The American Theatre Guild presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30–February 1, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly HallTHE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall
January 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next MonthFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to South Bend Next Month
January 13, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage February 3–5, 2023.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now At Buddy Holly HallFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now At Buddy Holly Hall
January 9, 2023

The American Theatre Guild presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30–February 1, 2023.
THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Next MonthTHE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Next Month
January 9, 2023

In this highly-anticipated event, fans of The Princess Bride will join the heroic Westley (actor Cary Elwes) in a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film. After a screening of the iconic film, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion on classic scenes, revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next YearFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Year
December 28, 2022

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
share