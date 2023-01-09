THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Next Month

In this highly-anticipated event, fans of The Princess Bride will join the heroic Westley (actor Cary Elwes) in a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film. After a screening of the iconic film, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion on classic scenes, revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a Meet and Greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of Cary's best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

The event is on February 18.