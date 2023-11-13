Student Production of THE NUTCRACKER Comes to The Florence at The Academy of GHDT

Performances run December 1-10, 2023.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Under the direction of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, a student production of The Nutcracker will be performed at The Florence at The Academy of GHDT weekends, December 1-10, 2023. 

For the first time, GHDT will present a newly re-imagined production of this contemporary version of the holiday classic in an up-close and personal setting at The Florence Theatre. 

It will feature the talented dancers of G2, the pre-professional company of GHDT, students from The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre and other young student dancers who will fill the stage with color and excitement!  The Nutcracker follows the same overall story line as the classical version, but is uniquely different with a modern twist.  This enchanted production portrays a homeless orphan(s) who discovers the true meaning of the season through the gift and giving spirit of a homeless person. 

“This is a year of firsts for the production.  The lead role will now be Klara/Klarence.  Twins Violet and Vincent Kitchen will each dance the role as well as dancing the role together in selected performances.  It is a unique and moving version of a beautiful story,” says Executive Artistic Director Gregory Hancock.

Three graduating high school seniors and students of The Academy of GHDT, Audrey Holloway, Hillary Riley, and Audrey Springer will dance the roles of The Sugar Plum Fairy and The Nutcracker throughout the series of performances.

GHDT's The Nutcracker presents a wide range of world and cultural music and is a holiday family favorite.  Add joy and cheer to your season and experience the magic of GHDT's The Nutcracker!

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is the resident professional dance company at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.




