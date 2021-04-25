Steven Brinberg Will Perform a Special Sunday Brunch With SIMPLY BARBRA at Feinsteins's at Hotel Carmichael

Steven Brinberg makes a premier appearance at Michael Feinstein's newest club Feinsteins's at Hotel Carmichael (1 Carmichael Square, Carmel IN 46032) on Sunday, May 9 with 2 shows: 1:30 & 5:30 pm for a Special Sunday Brunch with SIMPLY BARBRA with musical director Christopher Denny and a special guest star to be announced.

Brinberg's award winning international homage to Barbra Streisand will feature songs from her awarding winning films, recordings as well as Streisand classics. Situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and the Center for The Performing Arts, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is modeled after the legendary Feinstein's/ 54 Below in NYC and in the spirit of the Great American songbook. COVID regulations will be observed. The doors open 90 minutes prior to the show. Reservations can be made by calling 317 688-1947 and info@Feinsteinshc.com.

Steven Brinberg was born and raised in NYC, and attended NYU. He created his first SIMPLY BARBRA show in 1993 at Don't Tell Mama cabaret for a record-breaking 4 years, winning two MAC awards and a BISTRO award. The constantly updated show has been seen in over 40 US cities, 9 countries including tours of Australia, Far East, Spain, Mexico and several runs in London's West End at theatres The Charing Cross, SoHo Revue Bar and Leicester Square Theatres and The Edinburgh Festival. His London debut at the Jermyn Street Theatre broke all box office records and was extended repeatedly. He was nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles.

Steven toured for over 12 years with the late Marvin Hamlisch (Barbra Streisand's musical director and composer of THE WAY WE WERE and A CHORUS LINE). Their symphony concerts together included appearances at the Kennedy Center and several co-starring Broadway legend Barbara Cook. Playwright Terrence McNally wrote the narration for Steven-as-Barbra for a concert at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall which was also seen in Seattle. At Carnegie Hall he made an appearance with the NYC Gay Men's chorus.

At Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, Steven was part of the all-star FUNNY GIRL concert featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and Whoopi Goldberg and at the Hudson theatre in a concert of Marvin Hamslich's SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS opposite Jeremy Jordan, Adam Jacobs and Marc Kudisch. At the Westbeth Theatre Center and Manhattan Theatre Club, he was featured in Ken Page's musical NIGHT LIFE starring Lillias White. Special events include performances for Liza Minnelli, Lauren Bacall, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patricia Neal, and Donna Karan. Steven was chosen for the latter special event by Miss Streisand's management. He was also chosen by Stephen Sondheim to sing at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress in Washington DC. Film credits include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and the upcoming THIRSTY. Television appearances include Rosie O'Donnell, Sally Jessy Raphael, Good Morning Australia and a Jerry Springer show where no one was fighting! His two CDS available are SIMPLY BARBRA LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS. He is featured on the album "Hamlisch Uncovered".