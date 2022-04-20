South Bend Symphony Orchestra Returns To Four Wind Fields For 'Symphony Under The Stars: American Anthems'

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis, returns to Four Winds Field in downtown South Bend on Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. with "Symphony Under the Stars: American Anthems". This family-friendly concert features a variety of patriotic numbers and tributes to the armed forces as well as popular songs from Broadway and film. The energetic performance concludes with fireworks to end the evening with a bang!

"Having the South Bend Symphony Orchestra perform here last year was a total success," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "The feedback was so positive, and fans wanted us to host the Symphony again, so we're excited to be partnering with them in 2022."

The Symphony's Grammy-nominated Music Director Alastair Willis adds, "To perform outdoors, reach and embrace more people with the power of live music - is a thrilling prospect! Thanks to the support of the Shein Trust for making this concert happen - and I can't wait!"

Upbeat fanfares and marches, stirring vocal solos, and a salute to those who have served our country will create an evening for all to remember.

"The Symphony is excited to once again partner with the South Bend Cubs and Four Winds Field to share this popular concert with more people than ever before," remarked Symphony Executive Director Justus Zimmerman.

"Symphony Under the Stars" is proudly supported by the Shein Trust.

TICKETS

Single event tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.SouthBendCubs.com.

Click on Event Tickets under the Tickets & Promotions navigation BAR or click on the "Symphony Under the Stars" image on the main page.

Details of the 2021-22 Symphony Season may be found on the Symphony website. www.southbendsymphony.org.