South Bend Symphony Orchestra Renews Maestro Alastair Willis's Contract

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has announced the renewal of Maestro Alastair Willis's contract for five additional years, alongside new board appointments, marking an exciting chapter in the Symphony's history. This partnership, a cornerstone of the Symphony's artistic growth and community engagement, continues to thrive under Willis's dynamic leadership.

Maestro Alastair Willis, who proudly calls South Bend home, has significantly contributed to the Symphony's artistic growth through diverse and innovative programming. His achievements include the highly acclaimed Beethoven cycle, the Silkroad initiative, his Alastair Presents series, equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives, and bringing top-notch guest artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Sarah Willis to South Bend. Willis has championed concerts that feature local composers and performing arts organizations, spearheaded the Indiana Composer Competition, and premiered works by notable composers such as Anna Clyne and Malek Jandali.

"I am delighted to continue my journey with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. This community has become my home, and it is an honor to lead such a talented group of musicians. Together, we have achieved remarkable artistic growth and have brought innovative and diverse programming to our audiences. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to explore new musical horizons and deepen our connection with the vibrant community of South Bend," said Maestro Alastair Willis.

Dr. Marvin V. Curtis, President of the Board of Directors, expressed his enthusiasm, "I am most pleased that our partnership with Alastair Willis and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra has been cemented in a new five-year contractfor our Maestro. Alastair's presence in our community has manifested itself in our orchestra's schedule of extraordinary performances with increased partnerships and numerous outreach activities in our area. We look forward to having him and his family as active members of the Michiana community for many years to come."

"The Symphony's growth and continued impact would not have been possible without Alastair's expansive view of our potential and his interest in making sure we meet the needs of the community," wrote Symphony Executive Director Justus Zimmerman. "This contract extension signals a great new era for the Symphony and for the Northern Indiana music scene, and I'm thrilled to continue one of the most creative, impactful partnerships of my career."

Board Member and Governance Committee Chair Donna Lamberti added, "Alastair has come to South Bend and embraced what our community has to offer while contributing so much of his time and talent to our orchestra, elevating our performances to new levels and exposing audiences to new music. We are delighted that he sees in us our genuine desire to continue our collaboration with him as our Maestro for years to come."

