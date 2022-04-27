South Bend Symphony Orchestra Announces Alastair Presents: Paris Impressions

Join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Alastair Willis on May 21 in the beautiful Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana as they travel to Paris in the last Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series of the 2021-22 season. This Alastair Presents transports the audience and musicians to turn-of-the-century Paris with Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc, and Franck, plus highlights from Stravinsky's music for the Ballet Russes, featuring guest actor Aaron Nichols.

The turn of the century in Paris (1890-1920) has always fascinated Alastair. "So much was happening in the arts, in music, ballet, painting, theater, and opera. One man had a vision of 'total theater' by combining the best of the best under one roof. He brought together the best dancers, choreographers, musicians, composers, singers, and artists in a golden era that has still never been matched."

Paris Impressions explores this golden era through the eyes of this one man, played by Nichols with musical excerpts from Stravinsky's The Firebird, Petroushka, and Rite of Spring, Poulenc's Les Biches, Ravel's powerful La Valse, and more.

An unmatched pairing of drama, music, history, and humor, the finale to the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series is not to be missed!

The Masterworks Series is proudly sponsored by Jack M. Champaigne.

ONLINE - www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony

PHONE - Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office, 574-235-9190 (10 am - 2 pm, Tuesday -Thursday)

IN-PERSON - Visit our friends at the Morris (211 N. Michigan St., South Bend) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.

VIEW the 2021-22 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.