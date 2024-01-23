See Ryan Ahlwardt, Christine Andreas & More at Feinstein's in February

Looking to lead your love interest on a date night full of romantic music? Look no further than the stage at Feinstein's. Performed in the intimate setting of the Feinstein's lounge, these performers are sure to help make your Valentine's Day perfect. Not necessarily looking for romance? Then there's something for you, too!

On Friday, February 2 Feinstein's welcomes Ryan Ahlwardt. Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6, and more.

Christine Andreas' “TWO FOR THE ROAD" is a very personal show taking the audience through Andreas' and her husband's personal scrapbook of 40 years making music on Broadway, the recording studio, in concert and in cabaret. And for this show, they add the wanderlust of travel.

This show is a great conversation between Andreas, her husband and you. The setlist is the cream of the crop from Broadway, The American Songbook and Pop Standards; from Gershwin to Billy Joel, Bacharach to Berlin.

”Christine Andreas is a class act. You will not see a greater female talent here or on any other world stage. Superbly supported and joined by her husband, accompanist and happy guardian, Marty Silvestri, Andreas proves by her unforgettable presence that she has reached the pinnacle of the art form.”

Enjoy this show on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10, both at 7:30 pm.

On Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17, Anthony Nunziata sings Romantic Classics for Valentine's. Nunziata has planned an unforgettable evening of soaring arias, crossover hits, and Broadway classics for Valentine's Day.

Dubbed “America's new romantic singing sensation,” Carnegie Hall headliner, Brooklyn-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter and entertainer Anthony Nunziata is back by popular demand making an exclusive stop in Carmel for two nights only as he tours.

This intimate concert includes his signature take on classic love songs from Broadway, jazz, classic pop, Italian arias and his timeless originals. The beloved Italian-American tenor has planned a setlist that includes some of the most romantic music, including “Somewhere,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Can't Help Falling in Love,” and tunes from his critically-acclaimed, award-winning The Love Album.

The way Nunziata feels, “I'm in the business of making people feel good, making people happy. I'm grateful I get to tell stories for a living through lyrics and music. To make people laugh, cry, feel something — there's nothing like it.”

His original pop song “The Gift Is You” – which he wrote honoring his mother's battle with breast cancer (she is now cancer-free) – is currently being used as an anthem for The Susan G. Komen Foundation. Anthony's website: www.AnthonyNunziata.com.

The romance doesn't end there. On Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30 pm is One Voice: The Music of Manilow. Are you a “Fanilow?” The soaring choruses. The romantic despair. The key changes! Barry Manilow has touched people around the world, so come celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers! Who can deny the impact of songs like “This One's for You,” “Mandy,” “Weekend in New England,” “It's a Miracle,” and so many others. Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra as they guide you on an evening of stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles.

Not looking for a traditional Valentine's Day this year? Then spend the big day – February 14 – with EMO KIDS and they present their Anti-Valentine's Day Party. Get ready to embrace your inner emo with a night of dark vibes, heartbreak and emo hits.

EMO KIDS takes the stage with the top EMO Hits from the 2000's. Leave the flowers and the chocolates at home and listen to music that is "Live and Energetic, just how these songs were meant to be!" Come in early to enjoy a DJ from 6 -7:30pm. EMO KIDS will take the stage at 7:30 pm.

Leading up to these evenings of romance and music, Feinstein's offers other evenings of fabulous entertainment for you. DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies is a magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli on Thursday, January 25, at 7:30 pm.

Friday, January 26 is Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment at 7:30 pm. You pick the song, artist, genre and era - we play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family!

Wrapping up the month at Feinstein's on Saturday, January 27, Eric Baker & Friends Present: "The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute". At 7:30 pm, enjoy a night of songs and stories highlighting the hits and even some deep tracks of the piano man, Billy Joel. This full band show will feature tunes you'll sing along to, and maybe even a few you haven't heard in years!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.