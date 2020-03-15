RED By John Logan At The Drama Studio Postponed

The Drama Studio's production of RED by John Logan - originally scheduled for April 17-19 - has been postponed.

New dates are under consideration, and will be announced as soon as possible. Updates will be posted on our Facebook page (@tdsdramastudio) and website (thedramastudio.net).

The Drama Studio (TDS) was founded in 2005 and holds performing residence in the St Genesius Theatre located inside Southern Indiana School for the Arts (SISA) in Clarksville, Indiana. www.sisarts.org





