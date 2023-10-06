PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Comes to South Bend Next Month

Performances run November 3–5, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, a dazzling theatrical take on the beloved film. This production will open the 23–24 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES on the Morris Performing Arts Center stage November 3–5, 2023.

Tickets to PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 3, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 2023 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 2023 2:00 p.m.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big Romance & Big Fun!” (Broadway.com) and “Dazzles!” (Deadline). The Hollywood Reporter calls it “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale.” And BuzzFeed News says “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” The 3-time Audience Choice Award-Winner is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London’s West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live North America and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records’ PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP’s and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide. 




Recommended For You