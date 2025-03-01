Morris Performing Arts Center Will Present R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on March 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild will present R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying homage to the

legendary Aretha Franklin ® . This ultimate celebration of the Queen of Soul is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. invites audiences on a powerful journey through love, tragedy, courage, and triumph, showcasing the unforgettable life of Aretha Franklin through a stunning soundtrack of her iconic hits. This isn’t just a tribute concert; it’s a unique Aretha experience featuring beloved songs like “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is directed by Dean Elliott, known for his work on The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

