Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN to Stream From Perdue University

The livestream for “Mother Courage” will be created using a three-camera setup by Hall of Music Productions.  

Apr. 12, 2021  

MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN to Stream From Perdue University

Purdue University's Department of Theatre is presenting "Mother Courage and Her Children" by Bertolt Brecht. This weekend's production will be available virtually April 16-18 from the Nancy T. Hansen Theatre in Pao Hall in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art, and Performance.

Directed by Ann M. Shanahan, associate professor and chair of the department, "Mother Courage" is the final production in the department's 2020-21 season.

Because of COVID-19, Purdue Theatre has reshaped its original production plans to explore new digital formats that deliver innovative educational and professional training opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students, as well as audiences.

The opening night performance will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday (April 16) followed by three subsequent webcasts of the live recording at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (April 17) and 2:30 p.m. Sunday (April 18).

The livestream for "Mother Courage" will be created using a three-camera setup by Hall of Music Productions.

Tickets can be purchased at the campus Loeb Playhouse box office, by phone at 765-494-3933 or online, and are $17.50 (livestream) and $12.50 (digital recording).

Considered by critics to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, "Mother Courage" chronicles the story of Anna Fierling (named "Courage") and her children as they struggle to survive in wartime, selling provisions from a canteen wagon. Despite their bravery, honesty and kindness, one by one she loses her children to the war.

"War, which is a continuation of business by other means," Brecht wrote, "makes the human virtues fatal even to their possessors."

The play is a powerful example of Brecht's Epic Theatre, a revolutionary stagecraft designed to focus not on the faults of individual characters, but on social and economic circumstances and the inherent contradictions of capitalism.

Scenic design is by Kate Cardinalli (Purdue MFA scenic design '21); costume design is by Caroline Lucille Rein (Purdue MFA costume design '21); lighting design is by Baxter Carlisle Chambers (Purdue MFA lighting design '21); and sound design is by John Chung (Purdue BA, sound for the performing arts '21). The work for "Mother Courage" is the terminal design project for Cardinalli, Rein and Chambers, as well as senior capstone projects for Chung and technical designers Caroline Kester and Oli Martinez-Rice.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents VISITING MY HOME ON THE MOUNTAIN Tonight Photo

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents VISITING MY HOME ON THE MOUNTAIN Tonight

Top Performing Arts Schools in South Bend Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in South Bend

Travel Back In Time On A Virtual 3D Tour To The Famed Roman Temples Of Baalbek Photo

Travel Back In Time On A Virtual 3D Tour To The Famed Roman Temples Of Baalbek

Civic Theatre Announces LIGHT ON THE HORIZON and A FEW GOOD MEN Photo

Civic Theatre Announces LIGHT ON THE HORIZON and A FEW GOOD MEN


More Hot Stories For You

  • La Chapelle Launches SKIN'S WEBCASTS with ASL Interpretation and French Subtitles
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • GCTC Unveils Spring 2021 Programming
  • 2021 Barbara Spohr Award Recipients Announced