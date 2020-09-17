Jim Brickman Will Perform a Virtual Concert For Broadway in South Bend

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert takes place on December 5th at 4pm ET.

Jim Brickman will play a virtual Christmas concert for South Bend on December 5th at 4pm ET.

The Grammy Award-nominated songwriter and piano sensation will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with the COMFORT & JOY AT HOME 2020 Virtual Tour. You can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of your home, while supporting The American Theatre Guild during this challenging time.

Choose from a variety of packages, including the option for an Interactive Zoom Room during the concert, Meet and Greets and Christmas Gifts delivered to your door!

Go to BroadwayInSouthBend.com to learn more.

