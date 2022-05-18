Jeff And Shari Worrell Celebrate 30 Years Of Service To CarmelFest

Jeff and Shari Worrell are well known throughout Carmel for their various volunteer efforts. Often jokingly referred to by friends as "Mr. and Mrs. Carmel", their efforts have left a mark on the community, and one of the causes they are proudest to have championed is Carmel's annual celebration of Independence Day, CarmelFest.

For the last 30 years, the Worrells have been a mainstay during the two day celebration. Rain or shine, in hot weather or REALLY hot weather, you can't go long without seeing Jeff or Shari during the festival. But their commitment to ensuring CarmelFest is enjoyed by thousands continues throughout the other 363 days of the year. Whether it's helping organize volunteers for the parade, selling spark buttons, coordinating the fireworks shows, or any of the countless other duties they take on, the Worrells have been a centerpiece in the joy and happiness of the 4th of July for 3 decades.

"CarmelFest has become a part of who we are at this point," said Jeff Worrell. "In my hometown in Iowa, my father helped coordinate the fireworks show each year. So, when the opportunity to help in Carmel came up, we jumped at the chance to give back! It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to participate in the best celebration of July 4th in the midwest - or even the country."

"Just as any family has their traditions around Independence Day, we've made CarmelFest part of our family's," added Shari. "From as young as they can remember our kids have spent the 4th celebrating and volunteering, and it's something we all look forward to each year."

The Allied Solutions CarmelFest Parade committee unanimously voted to award the 2022 grand marshal honor to the Worrells in recognition of their 30 years of service and dedication.

Jeff Worrell is a 34-year resident of Carmel who is driven to helping others. He is the founder of Advantage Medical, now owned by Scrip Companies and serves as an At-Large Carmel City Council Member. Jeff brings an attitude of service and empathy to all he does. His leadership in the community also includes serving as President of the Carmel Chamber of Commerce (now OneZone), St. Vincent - Carmel Hospital Board, Carmel Christkindlmarkt board, Rotary Club of Carmel, and Good Day Carmel.

Since becoming a Carmel resident in 1988, Shari Worrell has made an impact across Carmel and Hamilton County serving those in need. Several significant contributions include: volunteer leadership team at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel for their annual Thanksgiving food drive helping over 500 families, serving on the Indy SurviveOars board, a non-profit organization dedicated to breast cancer survivorship, and currently assisting at the Carmel Merciful Help Center with the food pantry.

Jeff and Shari have lived in Carmel for 34 years and have two grown children, Brad and Amy. As a family, the Worrells enjoy traveling, boating on Lake Michigan and snow skiing.

CarmelFest is celebrating its 34th year as one of Central Indiana's premier Independence Day festivals. Presented by the Rotary Club of Carmel, CarmelFest offers games and rides, delicious food, live entertainment, an outdoor marketplace featuring local artisan creations and a Fourth of July parade. The two-day celebration concludes with the city's biggest fireworks. Each year, more than 300 volunteers collaborate to bring this heartland tradition to life for its 60,000 visitors. More at www.carmelfest.net.