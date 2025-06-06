JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens Wagon Wheel 70th Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts opened its milestone 70th professional summer season last night with a bold new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Scott Michaels, who is celebrating his 30th season with the company, this reimagined version introduces a brand-new artistic treatment never before seen on the Wagon Wheel stage. The production is packed with more than a dozen pop culture references that span from Generation Alpha to the Greatest Generation, making it a true cross-generational experience.

Told entirely through music and guided by a charismatic Narrator, the musical follows Joseph, the favored son of Jacob, who is sold into slavery by his brothers. He rises through the ranks in Egypt, falls into hardship, and ultimately discovers his gift for interpreting dreams. That gift brings him face-to-face with an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh and helps save Egypt from famine, leading to his reunion with his family.

Sam Engle, Communications and Donor Relations Coordinator, says audiences will be delightfully surprised by what they see on stage. "There's truly no place like Wagon Wheel," says Sam Engle, Communications and Donor Relations Coordinator. "If you've never been here before, this is the show to change that. We've pulled out all the stops to celebrate 70 years of storytelling with a production that's big, bold, and bursting with heart. It's smart, it's funny, it's for all ages, and the energy is electric. Whether you're a lifelong theatre fan or just looking for something different to do, you'll be glad you came, I guarantee."

Performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat run through June 14. Tickets are available at wagonwheelcenter.org or by calling the box office at (574) 267-8041.

Comments