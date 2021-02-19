Indiana Performing Arts Theatre presents The Color Purple at the Morris Center. Performances run April 17 - 18, 2021.

DUE TO COVID 19: Limited capacity and COVID-19 precautions will apply. Masks must be worn at all times in the Morris Performing Arts Center, even during the performance. Masks will NOT be provided.

The Broadway Musical, The Color Purple, explains the life of Celie, a teenage girl, given by her stepfather to an abusive husband, who tries to remain hopeful that she will ultimately be reunited with her sister, Nettie, and her children, Adam and Olivia. Through a string of unfortunate events, Celie learns that the most important thing is she is a survivor, and that no matter what happens to her, she is still here.

Through a lively score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, the musical features eventful dance scenes, extraordinary lighting effects, and soulful singing to warm the soul. Nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards® and 2016 for Best Revival of a Musical, you don't want to miss The Color Purple!

Learn more at https://morriscenter.org/event/the-color-purple/2021-04-17/.