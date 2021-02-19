Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre Presents THE COLOR PURPLE

The production comes to The Morris Center in April!

Feb. 19, 2021  
Indiana Performing Arts Theatre Presents THE COLOR PURPLE

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre presents The Color Purple at the Morris Center. Performances run April 17 - 18, 2021.

DUE TO COVID 19: Limited capacity and COVID-19 precautions will apply. Masks must be worn at all times in the Morris Performing Arts Center, even during the performance. Masks will NOT be provided.

The Broadway Musical, The Color Purple, explains the life of Celie, a teenage girl, given by her stepfather to an abusive husband, who tries to remain hopeful that she will ultimately be reunited with her sister, Nettie, and her children, Adam and Olivia. Through a string of unfortunate events, Celie learns that the most important thing is she is a survivor, and that no matter what happens to her, she is still here.

Through a lively score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, the musical features eventful dance scenes, extraordinary lighting effects, and soulful singing to warm the soul. Nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards® and 2016 for Best Revival of a Musical, you don't want to miss The Color Purple!

Learn more at https://morriscenter.org/event/the-color-purple/2021-04-17/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories
Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE Photo

Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE

DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater Photo

DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater

Bloomington Chamber Opera Presents Streaming Production of LA VOIX HUMAINE Photo

Bloomington Chamber Opera Presents Streaming Production of LA VOIX HUMAINE

South Bend Civic Theatre Announces Launch Of 2021 Virtual Season Photo

South Bend Civic Theatre Announces Launch Of 2021 Virtual Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Streaming Review: THE GOODBYE GIRL – Neil Simon's Timeless Gem
  • Streaming Review: JERSEY BOYS Movie Complements the Hit Jukebox Musical
  • BWW Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Presents Exciting 60-Minute Streaming Specials
  • BWW Review: THE STING at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Exhilarating World Premiere Musical