Great American Songbook Foundation Announces New Board Members

Five new members recently have been named to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Great American Songbook Foundation. Board members serve three-year terms on a volunteer basis.

Adam Arceneaux of Carmel is a litigation partner at Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis. He holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Stan Burton of Carmel is a senior associate with Avison Young real estate in Indianapolis. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana University.

Joni Hrisomalos of Carmel is a philanthropist and community volunteer. She is a graduate of Indiana University.

Marty Rosenberg of Noblesville is the CEO of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. He holds a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University and a master's degree in Health Care Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Lally School of Management and Technology.

W. Michael Wells of Carmel is chairman of Hylant of Indianapolis insurance brokerage and a graduate of Indiana University.

The board's current officers are Karen Kelsey, chair; Don Gottwald, vice chair; Rollin M. Dick, treasurer; and Troy Payner, M.D., secretary.

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood. Headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum. More information is available at TheSongbook.org.