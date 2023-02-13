Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great American Songbook Foundation Announces New Board Members

Board members serve three-year terms on a volunteer basis.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Five new members recently have been named to the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Great American Songbook Foundation. Board members serve three-year terms on a volunteer basis.

Adam Arceneaux of Carmel is a litigation partner at Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis. He holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Stan Burton of Carmel is a senior associate with Avison Young real estate in Indianapolis. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana University.

Joni Hrisomalos of Carmel is a philanthropist and community volunteer. She is a graduate of Indiana University.

Marty Rosenberg of Noblesville is the CEO of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. He holds a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University and a master's degree in Health Care Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Lally School of Management and Technology.

W. Michael Wells of Carmel is chairman of Hylant of Indianapolis insurance brokerage and a graduate of Indiana University.

The board's current officers are Karen Kelsey, chair; Don Gottwald, vice chair; Rollin M. Dick, treasurer; and Troy Payner, M.D., secretary.

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood. Headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum. More information is available at TheSongbook.org.



Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents DAWNS EARLY LIGHT, A New Student Written Photo
Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents DAWN'S EARLY LIGHT, A New Student Written Musical
Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) announces Dawn's Early Light, a new musical by Notre Dame student Solomon Duane '24, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, February 23 – March 5.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Welcome Kayhan Kalhor in March Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Welcome Kayhan Kalhor in March
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will welcome internationally acclaimed virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Morris Performing Arts Center for Kalhor + Brahms.
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This March Photo
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This March
The American Theatre Guild will present the international hit show Menopause The Musical. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage March 3–5, 2023.
Art 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length Productions Photo
Art 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length Productions
The word is out! Art 4 has announced their 2023 Season featuring three full-length productions.

More Hot Stories For You


Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents DAWN'S EARLY LIGHT, A New Student Written MusicalNotre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents DAWN'S EARLY LIGHT, A New Student Written Musical
February 7, 2023

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) announces Dawn's Early Light, a new musical by Notre Dame student Solomon Duane '24, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, February 23 – March 5.
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This MarchMENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays The Orpheum Theatre This March
February 3, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the international hit show Menopause The Musical. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage March 3–5, 2023.
Art 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length ProductionsArt 4 Announces 2023 Season Featuring Three Full-Length Productions
February 3, 2023

The word is out! Art 4 has announced their 2023 Season featuring three full-length productions.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Partners With Carmel Clay Public LibraryActors Theatre Of Indiana Partners With Carmel Clay Public Library
January 25, 2023

​​​​​​​Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has formed a new partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation. With similar mission statements - to engage, inspire lifelong discovery and learning, to provide enriching social and cultural experiences and to entertain - bringing the ATI LabSeries to the Carmel Clay Library is the perfect union.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly HallTHE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall
January 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY.
share