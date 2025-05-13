Fort Wayne Youtheatre Celebrates New Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Wayne Youtheatre invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of its new offices at the Park Lake Professional Complex on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Now in residence with the Russ Koehlinger Foundation as a Strategic Anchor at RKF Studios, this move marks a major milestone for the nation's fifth oldest active children's theatre.

Youtheatre will also be jointly announcing a new program and dedicating a Buddy Bench during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Join Youtheatre leadership, supporters, and students in commemorating this exciting new chapter in a space that will support continued creativity, growth, and community engagement.

Heather Closson, Executive Director, Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Christopher J. Murphy, Artistic Director, Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Erin Lowden, President, Fort Wayne Youtheatre Board of Directors

Dr. Leslie Koehlinger Russ, President, Russ Koehlinger Foundation

Andrew Sherman, CEO and Executive Artistic Director, Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation

Sammie Vance, Youtheatre Student Representative

