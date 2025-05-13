Fort Wayne Youtheatre Celebrates New Home with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Youtheatre will also be jointly announcing a new program and dedicating a Buddy Bench during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Fort Wayne Youtheatre invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of its new offices at the Park Lake Professional Complex on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Now in residence with the Russ Koehlinger Foundation as a Strategic Anchor at RKF Studios, this move marks a major milestone for the nation's fifth oldest active children's theatre.
Join Youtheatre leadership, supporters, and students in commemorating this exciting new chapter in a space that will support continued creativity, growth, and community engagement.
Heather Closson, Executive Director, Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Christopher J. Murphy, Artistic Director, Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Erin Lowden, President, Fort Wayne Youtheatre Board of Directors
Dr. Leslie Koehlinger Russ, President, Russ Koehlinger Foundation
Andrew Sherman, CEO and Executive Artistic Director, Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation
Sammie Vance, Youtheatre Student Representative
