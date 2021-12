Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; Towle Theater's NIGHT TIDE Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for South Bend:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 42%

Shannon Daley - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 20%

Rachel Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 15%

Jessica DuBois - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 13%

Quincy Julian - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 9%

Molly Hill - WHEN CALLS THE HEART - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 41%

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 20%

Craig Gibson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 15%

James Cullinane - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 12%

Matthew Hawkins - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 7%

Matt Hawkins - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 4%

Alex Price - WHEN CALLS THE HEART - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 41%

James Cullinane - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 23%

Matthew Hawkins - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 19%

Mark Albin - RAGTIME - Art4 18%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Gabe Krut, Patrick Starner - ONE GORGEOUS LITTLE MOMENT - Platform 28%

Bill Donaruma - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 28%

William Donaruma - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 22%

Zak Harrington - A LERNER CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 22%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towel Theater 44%

Kevin Dreyer - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 37%

Andrew Kreider - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 20%

Best Musical

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 37%

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 22%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 18%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 12%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 8%

WHEN CALLS THE HEART - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

RJ Cecott - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 22%

Caroline Mereness - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 19%

Brittany Vogel - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 19%

Sydney Kraft - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 13%

Grace Thomas - OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 12%

Kelsey Petrone - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 5%

Falynn Sheppard - GREASE - Premier Arts 4%

Brian Scully - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

Jacqlyn Shaw - WHEN CALLS THE HEART - Round Barn Theatre 1%

Myah Englebrecht - GREASE - Premier Arts 1%

Ryan Schisler - SPITFIRE GRILL - Art4 1%

Ashlea Harrington - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame FTT 51%

Sydney Kraft - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 49%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 46%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 27%

FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 17%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 7%

WHEN CALLS THE HEART - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Bellamy - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 58%

Zak Harrington - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 29%

Zak Harrington - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 13%

Best Streaming Musical

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 67%

A LERNER CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 33%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Laura Powell - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 22%

Grace Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 17%

Myah Englebrecht - GREASE - Premier Arts 14%

Rachel Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 14%

Beck Buechel - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 9%

Ian Rigg - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 5%

Kelsey Petrone - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 5%

Capri Gehred-O'Connell - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 4%

Maria Alexandra - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 4%

Nikki Dizon - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 3%

Michael Idalski - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 2%

James Stover - WHEN CALLS THE HEART - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Maddie Seymore - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Bend Civic 2%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 43%

Abby Urban - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 29%

Claire Glennon - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 17%

Airrial Tutton - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 60%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 40%