Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup For the Week Of June 24

This week enjoy dueling pianos and an evening of magic on the stage of Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

On Wednesday, June 21, Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos. Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era - WE play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage! This event features cabaret seating, so bring a table of your friends, or plan to make new friends with others who may be seated with you.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Show is from 6:30 to 8:30. This show features Cabaret seating.

On Thursday, June 22, spend an unforgettable evening with DECEPTION, a magic and mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli.

David creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class slight of hand, witty banter, and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner.

Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan. Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner; show starts at 7:30. Cabaret seating.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.