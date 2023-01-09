Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now AtÂ Buddy Holly Hall

This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30â€“February 1, 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023 Â 
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Lubbock Premiere On Sale Now AtÂ Buddy Holly Hall

The American Theatre Guild presents the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage January 30-February 1, 2023.

Tickets to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, Graceann Kontak as Hodel, YardÃ©n Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.

Please Note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Ne Photo
THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Next Month
In this highly-anticipated event, fans of The Princess Bride will join the heroic Westley (actor Cary Elwes) in a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film. After a screening of the iconic film, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion on classic scenes, revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Year Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Year
TonyÂ®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behindÂ South PacificÂ andÂ The King and IÂ bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Center in April Photo
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Center in April
The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to announce that single tickets for the South Bend premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage for eight performances April 25-30, 2023.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.s I Have A Dream Spe Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 'I Have A Dream' Speech With Four Concerts
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is partnering with local churches to applaud and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the cultural significance of African American music, and the sixtieth anniversary of Dr. King's 'I have a Dream' speech in a series titled 'Celebration for a Dream.'

More Hot Stories For You


THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Next MonthTHE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes Comes to the Morris Center Next Month
January 9, 2023

In this highly-anticipated event, fans of The Princess Bride will join the heroic Westley (actor Cary Elwes) in a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film. After a screening of the iconic film, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion on classic scenes, revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next YearFIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Year
December 28, 2022

TonyÂ®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behindÂ South PacificÂ andÂ The King and IÂ bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Center in AprilDEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Center in April
December 13, 2022

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to announce that single tickets for the South Bend premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage for eight performances April 25-30, 2023.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Returns To The Palladium Stage With Actors Theatre Of Indiana Summer 2023MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Returns To The Palladium Stage With Actors Theatre Of Indiana Summer 2023
December 1, 2022

Actors Theatre of Indiana hasÂ announced the return of Million Dollar Quartet!Â  For two nights only, June 16, 2023, and June 17, 2023. The show will take place at The Palladium, part of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN.Â 
Popular Santa Tours Of Carmel Neighborhoods Are Back In 2022Popular Santa Tours Of Carmel Neighborhoods Are Back In 2022
November 23, 2022

Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck â€“ visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic â€“ Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
share