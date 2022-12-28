Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to the Morris Center Next Year

Performances run February 3-5, 2023.

Dec. 28, 2022 Â 
TonyÂ®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!




