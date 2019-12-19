December 19th Update: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts at The Lerner Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW South Bend Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Bend:

Best Actor in a Musical

Chase Eggeman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre 11%

Tanner Smale - AMAZING GRACE - Premier Arts 10%

Braden Allison - THE SECRET GARDEN - South Bend Civic 9%

Best Actor in a Play

Jack Elliot - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre 18%

Connor Roberts - DOG SEES GOD - South Bend Civic 15%

Ethan Yoder - RADIUM GIRLS - Penn High School 9%

Best Actress in a Musical

Falynn Shepherd - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts 10%

Amanda Farmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre 9%

Aislyn Meehan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - United Youth Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Hungerman - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre 25%

Mia Zessinger - ANONYMOUS - Riley High School 18%

Laurisa LeSure - GRAND CONCOURSE - South Bend Civic 11%

Best Director for a Musical

Drake Shrader - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - United Youth Theatre 18%

Craig Gibson - AMAZING GRACE - Premier Arts at The Lerner 15%

Craig Gibson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts at The Lerner 15%

Best Director for a Play

Clare Costello - THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre 26%

Madison Kopec - DOG SEES GOD - South Bend Civic 22%

Braden Alison - ANON-YMOUS - Riley HS 16%

Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts at The Lerner 20%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - United Youth Theatre 18%

SEUSSICAL - Premier Arts 10%

Best Play

THE JUNGLE BOOK - United Youth Theatre 26%

DOG SEES GOD - South Bend Civic 18%

ALMOST, MAINE - The 574 Theatre Company 12%

