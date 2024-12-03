David Ranalli to Present Magic Show DECEPTION at Feinstein's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Ranalli will create a fun atmosphere and an unforgettable evening as he combines world-class sleight of hand, witty banter and mysteries of the mind in DECEPTION. This magic show is a great way to kick off Winter Break with your kids, or as a fun night out with friends or your date!

Get ready to freak out, laugh and smile with amazement at this magic and mind reading show! Using simple objects and the power of the human mind, Ranalli creates an energetic show that will leave you speechless. His interactive style ensures everyone is on a thrilling ride from start to finish.

Ranalli is a globe-trotting magician and entertainer. Born and raised in Chicago, he started magic at age 13 after he snuck backstage to meet the legendary David Copperfield. He later drew inspiration from magicians like David Blaine. He performed regularly in restaurants and at parties, doing as many shows as possible to perfect his craft. His training advanced when he decided to study Speech Communication & Philosophy at Southern Illinois University.

Free to explore, Ranalli learned everything he could about psychology, speech, non-verbal communication, marketing and the effects of electronic media on the brain and graduated at the top of his class.

Nowadays, Ranalli is regularly featured as the headline entertainment for some of the world’s top theaters, corporate events and VIP parties. He is based in Chicago and Indianapolis and travels across the U.S. to share his magic.

Ranalli believes that magic is a great way to inspire and empower people in a distracted world. He draws inspiration for his magic from art, science and psychology. His shows are interactive and fun. His creative magic displays a variety of jaw-dropping illusions and secret techniques that will blow your mind.

This show on December 19 at 7:30 pm is intended for adults and kids over age ten. It’s a perfect way to spend an evening with your kids, as a date night or group event.

