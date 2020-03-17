Civic Theatre Suspends MATILDA And All Activities Through May 11

In response to new COVID-19 guidelines issued Monday by state and federal officials, the Center for the Performing Arts is extending its previously announced suspension of all performances and other events on its campus through May 11, 2020. The extension adds four weeks to the one-month suspension the Center announced Friday.

This extension includes the cancellation of Civic Theatre's productions, A FEW GOOD MEN and MATILDA THE MUSICAL. It is currently uncertain if these shows will be remounted at the Center for the Performing Arts, but all efforts are being made to reschedule, if feasible.

In the meantime, all ticket holders will be contacted and provided refunds or the option to donate the purchase amount to Civic Theatre to help defray costs associated with the cancellations.

If you prefer to donate the value of your tickets back to the theatre, please visit T HIS LINK or call the Box Office at (317) 843-3800.

Your donation will go a long way toward ensuring the survival of Civic Theatre during this tumultuous time.

"The magic of live theatre is fundamental to our patrons, volunteers and staff. We are heartbroken at the postponement of A Few Good Men and Matilda the Musical, said Civic Theatre Executive Artistic Director, Michael Lasley. "We stand with all our constituents and neighbors and pray for their health and the speedy return of live performances to the Civic stage."

To say we are disappointed how the coronavirus pandemic has affected our productions would be a gross understatement. We are, however, dedicated to ensuring the long-term vitality of Civic Theatre and acting as a source of relief in whatever ways possible during this challenging time.

The Center will continue to follow the guidance of public safety officials and will reassess the suspension as needed.





Patrons with questions or concerns may contact the Patron Services department at (317) 843-3800 or via email at tickets@TheCenterPresents.org. We look forward to opening our doors and seeing you again once this pandemic has slowed down.