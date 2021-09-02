Buskirk-Chumley Theater Requires Proof of Vaccination of Negative COVID-19 Test

In an effort to create the safest possible environment for live music, film, theater, and other performing arts to be enjoyed by the community, the following is required to attend events open to the public at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater:

A COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons 12 years old and older with a name that matches their photo ID.

or

A negative COVID-19 test administered at an official testing site within 48 hours (2 days) for all children under 12 and unvaccinated patrons.

Vaccinated patrons must provide proof of vaccination in the form of a physical card, a photo of their card, or a verified app (i.e. Bindle) that matches their photo ID. Where applicable, the second vaccine dose must be dated at least 14 days prior to the show.

Unvaccinated patrons must present a negative test receipt dated within 48 hours of the event. The receipt must list the patron's full name and match their photo ID. Children do not need to present an ID.

Masks are required for all patrons when not eating or drinking while seated per Monroe County's ordinance.

If you don't see your question on the BCT Vaccine Policy FAQs, contact the BCT Box Office at 812.323.3020 during business hours.

This is the policy of the BCT for the foreseeable future for all events open to the public. Please continue to check this page, the company's regular emails, or social media for timely updates as this situation evolves.

Learn more at https://buskirkchumley.org/coronavirus/.