Brit Floyd Comes To The Morris Center August 10th

BRIT FLOYD - Echoes 2020 has rescheduled their upcoming North American tour to 2021. Brit Floyd will now perform at the Morris Performing Arts Center on August 10, 2021.

The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more... including the iconic song Echoes, performed 'note-for-note' and in its entirety.

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show" returns to the stage in 2020 to perform its brand new production, Echoes 2020. Including highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and featuring a show stopping 23-minute 'note-for-note' performance of the iconic era defining song, Echoes, written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since it's launch in Liverpool, England in

January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and 'The Showplace of the Nation',NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's

greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

It really is as good as they say - believe the hype and don't miss it!

For tickets and more visit https://morriscenter.org/event/brit-floyd-echoes-2020/