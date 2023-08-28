Actors Theatre Of Indiana Reveals 2023-2024 Lineup For Their 19th Season

Click Here has announced the lineup for their 19th season of Broadway in Your Backyard. The 2023-24 season will bring back familiar events and be full of shows that will have you dancing in the aisle and enjoying some laughs.

The season kicks off with ATI's Greatest Hits on October 27 and 28. This will feature tunes from past ATI productions, several performed by the same actors who brought the hits to life.

ATI's annual fundraiser, Cocktails, Comedy and Costumes, returns this season. It will take place on December 1. Actors Theatre of Indiana will host a fabulous fundraiser with local community friends modeling favorite costumes to help celebrate the new season!

Actors Theatre of Indiana will celebrate the season with their Christmas Show December 13 to 17. Many more details will follow regarding this show that is sure to get you feeling merry and bright! As always, that jolly elf from up north is sure to make an appearance.

ATI will present two Broadway productions for your pleasure during the 2023-24 season. The first will be Route 66, running from February 2, 2024 thru February 18 at the Studio Theatre.

Route 66 is a musical romantic comedy about a charmingly neurotic freelance journalist from Chicago and a laid-back cowboy photographer from Arizona that team up to do a magazine piece about the historic old highway. In the process of rediscovering America, they fall in love with one another --- and with all the colorful characters they meet along the way. The show sports a spirited country/pop score and featured roles for a small ensemble of strong actor/ singers.

The show features 34 of the greatest 'Rock 'n' Road' hits of the 20th century. Songs include “Dead Man's Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” “Beep Beep,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and many more. Get your kicks with this hit musical revue!

The new season will wrap up with Forbidden Broadway from April 26 through May 12.

In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters. The show is a cabaret revue sharply spoofing show tunes, characters and plots of contemporary and current Broadway musicals.

ATI will also be bringing back their LAB Series in partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library. The LAB Series program is ATI's way to show commitment to nurturing new plays and playwrights. Chosen plays will have a reading and a talk-back session with Actors Theatre of Indiana audiences, staff, cast and the playwright at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The productions featured in this season's LAB Series have yet to be determined, but will take place in October and March.

Ticket information will be coming to Actors Theatre of Indiana's website at Click Here. The folks at ATI can't wait to see you soon to be a part of their 19th season!