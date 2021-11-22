Actors Theatre Of Indiana Announces Holiday Revue At Christkindlmarkt

Actors Theatre of Indiana will be performing their Holiday Revue at Carmel's Christkindlmarkt. Patrons can enjoy some traditional favorites plus some rockin' tunes with a fabulous foursome being sponsored by ATI.

Christine, Anna, Peighton and Jacob will bring the Holiday spirit to life. This musical Holiday Revue is meant for the entire family to enjoy. It will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, November 27 and 28, December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12 and December 18 and 19. There will be four shows each day (12 to 12:30 pm; 1 to 1:30 pm; 2 to 2:30 pm and 3 to 3:30 pm).

You can learn more about the performers here:

Peighton Hile is a native of Indianapolis, IN and has appeared in many productions across the Midwest and internationally. She graduated from Indiana State University with her Bachelor's in Theatre in 2019. Most recently, you may have caught her in performances with Crossroads Repertory Theater in Terre Haute, IN as Miss Scarlett in Clue. Her favorite holiday tradition is baking cookies and she loves snuggling her dog.

Anna Harkrider most recently appeared in American Lives Theatre's short play festival at The District Theatre. Before that, Anna performed in Pittsburgh, PA with Musical Mysteries and More. As well as in Dayton, OH with LaComedia Dinner Theatre where she was a featured ensemble member in Elf. Anna graduated in 2019 from Anderson University where she triple-majored in Musical Theatre, Dance, and Psychology. Some of her favorite undergrad roles include Louise/Gypsy in Gypsy and Rose in Rose and the Rime. In her spare time Anna enjoys reading, baking, and spending time in nature.

Christine Zavakos has appeared in many productions across the U.S. Among these are Beauty and the Beast at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Sweeney Todd at The Loft Theatre in Dayton, OH, A Chorus Line at The New Bedford Festival Theatre in New Bedford, MA, and several plays at Beef and Boards in Indianapolis. Christine attended Point Park University and received a BFA in Musical Theatre. She is a board game enthusiast and was named The New York Time's Person of the Year in 2006.

Jacob Crow is currently attending Purdue University. His past credits include: Peter/ Wendy in Captain Hook at the Ten West Center for the Arts in Fortville, IN; Into the Woods as Cinderella's Prince, Summer Stock Stage; Little Shop of Horrors as Orin Scrivello at The Eclipse; and Brad in The Rocky Horror Show at the Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette.