33rd Annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival Announced

The University of Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre announced the 33rd Annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival, in the Browning Cinema at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, January 21 through 23.

An annual launching pad for student filmmakers as they begin their careers in the film, television, and entertainment industries, the Notre Dame Student Film Festival screens films that were made by undergraduate students during the past year as class projects in the Department of Film, Television, and Theatre. As in recent years, after each screening audience members will be invited to vote for their favorite film via text message. The Audience Choice Award will be presented to the student director(s) of the winning film after the final screening.

"We're excited to welcome the public back to the Notre Dame Student Film Festival," says festival founder and FTT faculty member Ted Mandell. "It's always been a showcase of wonderful student filmmaking, but it's also been traditionally a community event as well. Last year was difficult in so many ways, but it will be fun to rekindle that January student film fest atmosphere we've been accustomed to for the past 33 years."

The festival has featured the first films of future award-winning filmmakers such as Peter Richardson (2011 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Award winner, How To Die in Oregon) and John Hibey (2012 Sundance Film Jury Award Winner for Short Filmmaking, Fishing Without Nets), as well as numerous others. It has served as the springboard for successful careers in every aspect of the industry, where ND Student Film Festival alumni have worked on everything from Saturday Night Live to La La Land.

Many films from past festivals have also been selected for national and international film festivals, including:

Shelter Me - 2019 Arizona International Film Festival (Best Short Documentary), 2019 Atlanta ShortsFest Film Festival (Best Documentary Short)

Emma. - 2019 NYC Short Documentary Film Festival (Best Director Award), 2019 Harvard College Film Festival

Breaking the Cycle - 2018 New York City Short Film Festival (Best Documentary Short), 2018 USA Film Festival (First Place Non-Fiction Short Film), 2018 Ivy Film Festival (Best U.S. Undergraduate Documentary)

Peace at the Pipeline - 2017 San Pedro International Film Festival, 2017 Riverside International Film Festival

patrolling sandy hook - 2016 USA Film Festival (Winner, Special Jury Award), 2016 DocuWest International Film Festival (Winner, Women Who Doc Award)

Eat. Ride. Sleep. - 2015 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Midwest Emmy Award Nominee

Curry & Erin - 2015 Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival (Special Jury Prize, Collegiate Documentary)

The Suicide Disease - 2014 Sunset International Film Festival (Winner, Best Short Documentary)

The films featured in the 2022 Notre Dame Student Film Festival:

Cash Box (Chase Cummings, Ryan Lanser, John Adkins)

Put in a thing. Then cha-ching.

Garden of Eddy (Grant DelVecchio, Yiyi Niu, Litchfield Ajavon)

There's one lone house in the center of Eddy Street Commons...and its owner is perfectly happy to stay there.

Living the Nightmare (Kiki Carney, Briana Avila)

A struggling twenty-something finds himself in immersion therapy.

Cyrus (Ivan Skvaril, Ted Nagy)

A former professional surfer and vanlife influencer goes off the grid.

Hang Man (John Adkins)

Audition jitters lead to a connection.

Anyone Could Win (Scott Kiley, Colin Campbell)

A cutthroat cookoff.

Saving Sister Cindy (Joel Mandell, Sam Eppich)

TikTok turns a slut-shaming street preacher into a college campus rock star.

Reverie (Ella Mylod)

How lonely would you say you are?

Carcosa (Justin George, Sam Eppich)

Don't open that Amazon Prime package.

The Ismailzais (Peter Nichols, Nate Robards)

A family of Afghan refugees starts a new life in Austin, Texas.

Box Head (Charles Ivancic, Nate Robards)

No matter what face you put on it, the daily grind is 24x18.

Foss (Creighton Dolezal, Joseph Fabiano)

A basketball court sits on top of a pizza joint in Woodstock, Illinois. The owner of both was one step away from making the 1996 US Olympic basketball team.

Puppy Love (Lizzie Todd, Peter Nichols)

Art imitates life at a college party.

SCREENINGS

Friday, January 21 at 6:30 pm

Saturday, January 22 at 6:30 pm

Sunday, January 23 at 7:00 pm*

*Audience Choice Award will be presented after the 7:00 pm screening on Sunday, January 23.

Running Time: Approximately 100 minutes. Some films contain mature content.

TICKETS: Tickets for the Notre Dame Student Film Festival are $7 for the general public; $6 for faculty, staff, and seniors (65+); and $4 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at performing arts.nd.edu, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office (M-F, 12:00 - 6:00 pm beginning Monday, January 10).

HEALTH AND SAFETY: Please note that masks are required at all times for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, including children, staff, and volunteers, while in DPAC and its venues. There are no exceptions. Masks must completely cover your nose, mouth, and chin.

PARKING: Free parking is available daily after 5:00 pm in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons Parking Garage by bringing your event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.

An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather you are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre seeks to inspire intellectual inquiry and nurture creativity. We offer both a scholarly and a creative context for the general liberal arts student at Notre Dame as well as those students seeking intensive preparation for advanced study in these fields. The hands-on nature of our curriculum, coupled with a very high degree of student-faculty interaction, provides students with a singular educational opportunity at a university known for its teaching excellence. The Notre Dame Student Film Festival is a direct outgrowth of the department's academic program and an integral component of our students' artistic development.