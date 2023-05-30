Inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest Set For August

The Festival will feature more than 30 acts – including international headliners, Spyro Gyra.

Already home to The Great American Songbook Foundation, Carmel, Indiana is continuing to preserve the legacy of timeless music with the inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest taking place August 11 and 12, 2023.

Carmel Jazz Fest is the first multi-performance event to utilize and unify the state-of-the-art venues, greenspaces and stages throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District in a festival format.

The performances will be spread across multiple indoor and outdoor venues in Carmel – including The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, a 1,600 seat performance venue; Tarkington Theater; Studio Theater; the Carmel Gazebo; the lawn at Carter Green; Midtown Plaza; and the elegant Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael as well as pop-up performances throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District including Jazz on the Monon. The event includes an upscale art market, beer, wine and food vendors.

Carmel Jazz Festival's mission is to celebrate Indiana's rich jazz music history, highlight national and international Jazz, R&B and Blues musicians and spotlight and educate emerging, upcoming artists.

Festival passes are on sale now. Friday pass: $29; Saturday pass: $39; Two-day pass: $54. You can add on Spyro Gyro tickets for their show at the Palladium starting at $25. Visit Click Here to order.




