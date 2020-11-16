Tune In to POPArt ZOOMPROV #11: Live Improv On The Internet

It's improv, LIVE on the internet. Laughs and fun from our homes to yours, because that's what we all need right now!

Tune in for ZoomProv #11: Live Improv on the Internet - Vryfees Special.

Some games adapted, some totally made up - and the same old players you used to love in real life playing them!

Our 11th special show celebrates Avril Cummins' birthday, so she will be our host with the most for the evening - Bring Cake!!!

Players include Toni Morkel, Rachael Neary, Jess Taylor, Martin Grendele, Tshepy Khunou, Avril Cummins, Hayleigh Evans, Roberto Pombo, Anel Wood and Eduardo Cachucho.

PLEASE NOTE : You do not need to book for the amount of people viewing, but rather for the amount of devices you will be viewing on (1 Booking = 1 device vibes). Tickets are R 70. Book below and we will send you the viewing link ahead of the show

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za.

