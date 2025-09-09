The Masque and the Youth Theatre Club Will Perform DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Masque and The Youth Theatre Club will present their first full production, featuring an all-children cast, just in time for some school holiday fun.

Down the Rabbit Hole is a fast-paced and contemporary retelling of the wonderful Lewis Carroll classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, brought to life by The Masque’s dynamic Youth Theatre Club members.

Directed by Melanie Horn, this is a family-friendly show that is fun for children, young and old! It will be performed on 10 and 11 October.

Tumble into a Wonderland where classic fantasy meets the digital age, full of curious caterpillars, chaotic tea parties, magic mushrooms and unfair trials. You can expect to experience a touch of tech-madness in this telling of a maddening but meaningful adventure in Wonderland, with its familiar characters and that’s more relatable than ever. The Masque established The Youth Theatre Club as a vehicle for young people to learn theatre skills, build confidence, ignite creativity and encourage self-expression. Aimed at 8 to 18-year-olds, sessions run in term time and include monthly hangouts engaging in fun theatre games, optional weekly drama classes, news about children’s shows in and around Cape Town and more. Most importantly, The Youth Theatre Club is an inclusive, welcoming space where young people can make connections through theatre games and activities. “Our theatrical team can’t wait for audiences to see Down the Rabbit Hole, The Youth Theatre Club’s very first production,” says director Melanie Horn. “It promises to be a show filled with delight and wonder. We have been through a full process of creation, including auditions, workshopping the piece and our young members are even taking on roles backstage as well.” “Theatre is about so much more than performance skills. It inspires imagination and creativity , develops empathy and instills confidence,. It is a useful and unique way to share and understand other people’s stories, as well as be whisked into a world of wonder and entertainment,” says Horn.

Melanie Horn fell in love with theatre in primary school. She took to The Masque stage while still at high school and has been intermittently involved in amateur theatre ever since, as both director and actor. She completed a BA in English and Drama and went on to help many students find their voices, both on the page and the stage. Ms Horn also curates The Masque’s One-Act Play Festival, which has become a popular annual fixture on the local cultural calendar. The Festival is The Masque’s initiative to nurture new work by established and emerging playwrights. It is a culmination of their monthly Play Reading Programme, with four scripts selected for a full presentation at the Festival.

Down the Rabbit Hole will be presented on 10 & 11 October at 19h30 with a matinee on 11 October at 14h30.

Tickets cost R150 for adults and R120 for under 18s and pensioners (60+)