The Drama Factory to Present LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD AND THE BIG BAD WOLF in June

Come join us for this classic tale, originally by The Brothers Grimm, which has been reworked as an entertaining play by Gaerin Hauptfleisch - who also makes one or two appearances as Handy Andy, the handyman. As in the fairytale, Red Riding Hood gets lost in the forest on her way to her grandmothers house. Here she meets Adolf the Wolf who immediately starts planning the meal he intends to make out of Red Riding Hood and her Grandmother. This leads to the famous scene where Wolf explains why his eyes, ears and mouth are so big. Audiences will have to come and see for themselves whether Little Red Riding hood survives the explanation.

The other members of this experienced professional cast are Stephanie Hough, Dean van der Ventel and Karli Heine who have all been involved in the South African theatre and television industry for several years.



Schedule



Saturday, 17th June at 10am R100.00



Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290