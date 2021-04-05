The Africa Institute Announces 'Global Ghana' Cultural and Scholarly Programs for 2021-22

The Africa Institute today announced Global Ghana, the second edition of its 'country-focused season'-an annual initiative exploring one African country or African diaspora community through a range of scholarly and public programs. Global Ghana is organized by The Africa Institute in collaboration with leading scholars Akosua Adomako Ampofo, Jean Allman, Carina Ray, and Joseph Oduro-Frimpong.

Global Ghana will include a two-part interdisciplinary scholarly conference beginning with Global Ghana: Sites of Departure/Sites of Return held in Sharjah, followed by Global Ghana: In Search of Africa's Black Star , held in Ghana. The multidisciplinary program will also include a film festival, a series of musical performances, a staged theatrical performance, and an exhibition showcasing dynamic work by contemporary Ghanaian artists. The season will be launched with a keynote lecture and press conference in Fall 2021, followed by a musical concert featuring an eclectic mix of popular Ghanaian musicians.

The Africa Institute created this annual series to highlight the complex history of the African world while also providing a forum for creatively engaging its present and imagining new futures. Inaugurated in 2019-20 with Ethiopia: Modern Nation/Ancient Roots, the country-focused season is an integral part of The Africa Institute's year-round work to develop and support original scholarship and programming that expands understanding of African and African diaspora studies among the academic community and the broader public.

The Africa Institute's Ghana-focused season aims to critically and creatively engage Ghana's history and contemporary condition. Pushing beyond conventional narratives that oversimplify the nation's profound significance to its citizens, continental neighbors, and the larger African diaspora, the season seeks to reveal the complex and contested forces that have shaped Ghana, past and present.

Learn more at https://resnicow.com/client-news/africa-institute-sharjah-announces-it-has-commissioned-adjaye-associates-design-new.